Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Watsco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 33.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Watsco by 60.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $491.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.