Wealthquest Corp Invests $224,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $188.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

