3,685,140 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Acquired by BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,685,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,000. Hello Group accounts for 25.4% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 2.54% of Hello Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.