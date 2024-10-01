16,353 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after acquiring an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

