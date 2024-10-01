New Century Financial Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSFF opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $352.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

