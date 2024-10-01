BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 6.7% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,196,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $984,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.