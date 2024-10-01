New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after buying an additional 779,445 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in StoneCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,503.9% during the second quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 619,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 580,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

