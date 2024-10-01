New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

