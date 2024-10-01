Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,504 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $280.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

