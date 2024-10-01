New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $576.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $497.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

