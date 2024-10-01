17,456 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

