New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $271.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

