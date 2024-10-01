New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 69,201 Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Hull Tactical US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC owned about 5.97% of Hull Tactical US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,811 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Hull Tactical US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HTUS opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. Hull Tactical US ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $51.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.06.

About Hull Tactical US ETF

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

