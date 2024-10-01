New Century Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PTNQ opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.