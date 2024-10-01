Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.