New Century Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 2.3 %

SKX stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

