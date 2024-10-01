New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,893 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

