New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,067 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 855,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,583,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

