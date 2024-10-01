Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $210,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $101,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $101,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.