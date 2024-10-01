APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 216.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $449.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $450.70.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.