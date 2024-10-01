DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 41,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

