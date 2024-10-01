Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

