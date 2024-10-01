Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,661. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.