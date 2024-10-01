Empower (MPWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,126.71

Empower (MPWR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Empower token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $6,126.71 and $0.68 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00028987 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

