Audius Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $165.05 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,264,816,064 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

