Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $157.80 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $157.80 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00043890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,223,908 coins and its circulating supply is 904,051,761 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.