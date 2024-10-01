ELIS (XLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,015.98

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and $45,015.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.03 or 0.99971662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1030952 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,171.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.