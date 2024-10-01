Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.95 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $161.83 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000766 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

