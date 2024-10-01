LimeWire Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.21 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $51.14 million and $4.21 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LimeWire alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00264844 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.17276568 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,173,671.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.