New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Spinecap SAS bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.62.

Shares of KLAC opened at $774.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $448.31 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

