New Century Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

