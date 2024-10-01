Custom Portfolio Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.5% of Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Custom Portfolio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDV opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.