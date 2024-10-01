New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,594 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. American National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

