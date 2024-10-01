New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

