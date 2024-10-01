Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.