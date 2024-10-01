Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.3% of Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.