iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IAU stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

