New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,674 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

