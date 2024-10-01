iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

