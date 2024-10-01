New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,771 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,578,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.