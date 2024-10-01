Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 489,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

