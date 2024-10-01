iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,381,000. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

DVYE stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $723.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

