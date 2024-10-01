Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Grows By 5.8%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 12,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 2,265,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,383,525. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

