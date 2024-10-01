Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 3.3% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

