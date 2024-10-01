Custom Portfolio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.