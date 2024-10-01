Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 109,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,892. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.