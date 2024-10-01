KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.9% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 309,915 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.