Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 490,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Castellum Trading Down 3.0 %

CTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -3.33.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Castellum, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Free Report ) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

