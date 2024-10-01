Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
BCV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,453. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.78.
About Bancroft Fund
