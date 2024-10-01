Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

BCV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,453. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.