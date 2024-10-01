Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $582,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,643,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
